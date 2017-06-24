Rajasthan Cricket Association dismisses Lalit Modi-headed Nagaur District Association

Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, was expelled from the BCCI in September 2013, but a year later in 2014, he contested and won an election from RCA. (Source: File) Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, was expelled from the BCCI in September 2013, but a year later in 2014, he contested and won an election from RCA. (Source: File)

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) have dismissed Nagaur District Association panel. The panel is a part of RCA and Lalit Modi is currently the president of the Nagaur panel. The decision was taken by voting 4-2 against the panel. Earlier, the BCCI official told the Indian Express that the BCCI ban won’t be lifted from RCA until Modi is removed from Nagaur district as he is not allowed to hold any post in any of the affiliates or member units of the state association.

“Our notice, which we had sent to RCA in 2013 was clear that Modi can’t hold any position anywhere in the association or any of its districts. He (Modi) is still president of Nagaur, until he is removed from Nagaur district, BCCI will not lift ban from RCA,” a BCCI official had told Indian Express.

Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, was expelled from the BCCI in September 2013, but a year later in 2014, he contested and won an election from RCA. The BCCI immediately suspended RCA for allowing a banned individual to be a part of their affairs, and stopped the grants. However, the Indian board formed an adhoc committee to handle the cricketing matters. They were called Team Rajasthan in board’s various senior and age group tournaments. However, Rajasthan has not hosted a single Indian Premier League (IPL) or an international match in the past 3 years.

Earlier this month, the Congressmen Joshi pipped Modi’s son Ruchir in a high-profile election. Joshi is hopeful that things will fall in place soon. Of the 33 districts who voted, Joshi got the support of 19 districts while Ruchir managed only 14.

“We have written a letter to BCCI seeking direction on how RCA’s ban can be lifted. If his (Modi) case is an issue, we will take this matter to our AGM and then the house will decide over it. Let us get the clarity from the BCCI and we will later decide what needs to be done,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

Lifting the ban has been his priority since he won. “I will have to look into every aspect of this suspension but this would be my first priority. But for this I need support from all quarters including the state government,” he said after winning the election. In 2013, when they banned Modi, the Indian cricket board had made it clear that he can’t be part of any associations affiliated to them.

“In exercise of powers as per Regulation 32 of the Memorandum and Rules and Regulations of the Board, Mr. Lalit Modi be and is hereby expelled from the BCCI. He shall forfeit all his rights and privileges as Administrator. He shall not in future be entitled to hold any position or office, or be admitted in any Committee or any member or associate member of the Board,” BCCI had stated in its press release then. And they have continued to stick to their decision.

