Rajasthan Cricket Association amends constitution, paves way for Lalit Modi junior

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has relaxed the eligibility criteria for its president. A constitutional amendment at Sunday’s general body meeting allowed even those who weren’t domiciled in the state, or had completed four years as president of district units, to be in contention for RCA’s top post. The amendments — ostensibly made to comply with the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee — enables former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir to throw his hat in the ring to become the RCA boss. Ruchir, 22, was elected as the president of Alwar Cricket Association in August last year. His London-based father, Lalit, has been expelled from the BCCI for life after a internal inquiry found him guilty of “committing acts of serious misconduct and indiscipline.”

In 2013, the BCCI at a SGM resolved that “Modi shall not in future be entitled to hold any position or office, or be admitted in any Committee or any member or associate member of the Board.” A year later, Modi, still popular in Rajasthan, got elected as RCA president and this resulted in the BCCI suspending the body. The amendments also mean that elections to the state body will now be held every three years instead of four. “Yes, the constitution was amended unanimously yesterday. Now a similar amendment will be made in the Rajasthan Sports Act to make the change effective,” RCA spokesperson Manish Sharma told The Indian Express.

The state Congress, however, termed the exercise proxy power play by Modi. “It is clear that Lalit Modi is calling the shots sitting in London. And the BJP government is more than happy to let this all happen because Modi is a known close friend of chief minister Vasundhara Raje,” said state Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma.