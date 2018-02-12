Rajasthan Budget 2018: U19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti rewarded with Rs 25 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti will play for KKR in IPL 2018. Kamlesh Nagarkoti will play for KKR in IPL 2018.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for cricketer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in her budget on Monday. Fast bowler Nagarkoti performed brilliantly in India’s title-winning campaign at the U19 World Cup in New Zealand. She also congratulated Nagarkoti of Jaipur in her budget speech.

The last one month has been like a dream for Nagarkoti with him winning the World Cup with India, getting an Indian Premier League contract and now a cash award from the government. During the World Cup, the IPL auction was held in which Nagarkoti was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of Rs 3.2 crore. The fast bowler was one of the costliest buys at the IPL auction among the U19 cricketers.

Nagarkoti was one of India’s top performers in the World Cup and impressed everyone with his pace bowling. He was part of the pace quarteret which touched the 140kmph mark consistently at the World Cup. After winning the World Cup, he returned to his hometown Jaipur last week and was given a grand welcome. During his childhood, Nagarkoti has played and trained at the Vijay Parade ground in Jaipur.

