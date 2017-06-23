Railways not to field U-19 team Railways not to field U-19 team 

Representational Image. Representational Image.

No Railways junior team will take part in the upcoming under-19 tournaments of the Indian cricket board as Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is likely to scrap its under-19 team because they can’t field a competitive outfit in that age group.

The Railways authorities feel that only children of officers play in the U-19 team – they aren’t really serious about the game, and in the words of an Railways official, “Why should there be easy access in this competitive sport?”

Railways under-19 team takes part in the annual Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy, but the team is yet to win any big tournament so far.

“The big problem is Railways don’t have any base. Like how the state associations conduct their own tournaments and then pick the squad for the under-19 team. Here we only have trials and in these there mostly players of Railways officers are included. On paper, we have so many employees but we have not found a good talented boy at the under-19 level. Those who are good, play for state teams. Why should there be easy access in this competitive sport? We are mulling scrapping the team itself and concentrate on under-23 and the Ranji team,” a source in Railways said.

