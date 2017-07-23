Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu announces out-of-turn promotions for women cricketers

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur play for Railways in domestic. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur play for Railways in domestic. (Source: AP)

The Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced out-of-turn promotions to women cricketers of Railways who are currently playing in the Indian World Cup squad in England.

“Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has conveyed his best wishes to the Indian team. He has announced out-of-turn promotions to women cricketers of Railways currently in the Indian World Cup squad in England,” Rekha Yadav, ED/Sports & Secretary of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), said.

“There will be cash award too as per our extant policy,” she added.

Earlier, Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR on Saturday told PTI that they were planning to recommend Harmanpreet’s name for promotion.

“Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home,” said Ravinder.

India reached final of this World Cup edition after 12 years. They last achieved the feat in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but lost to Australia. The Indian team comprises of 10 cricketers from Railways, including captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, out of the 15-member squad.

Captain Mithali has been in sublime form in this tournament and is the highest run-scorer for India so far. She etched her name in the record books during the course of World Cup 2017 when she went past 6000-run mark and became the first women’s cricketer to achieve the feat.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur played a vital role in guiding India to a fascinating win over Australia in the semi final match at Derby when she scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 runs. In a rain-curtailed match, India rode on Kaur’s batting heroics to post 281/4 in 42 overs. Mithali’s troops then bundled out Meg Lanning’s side for 245 to win the match by 36 runs.

