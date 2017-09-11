Rahul Tripathi sees Board President’s XI game as opportunity to ‘up his level’

Rahul Tripathi will play for Board President’s XI against Australia. Rahul Tripathi will play for Board President’s XI against Australia.

Rahul Tripathi could not even accumulate 200 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season. He had 185 runs to his name at an average of just 16.81. But, the Maharashtra batsman turned the tables in the Indian Premier League. Playing for the Rising Pune Supergaint, Tripathi played some crucial knocks and had an important to role to play in Pune’s campaign in which they reached the final.

Now, Tripathi has another opportunity. He has been picked for the Board President’s XI that will play Australia in a tour game on Tuesday and he says that it a big one for him.

“It is a big opportunity for me to go a level up. A’ or tour games Playing for India ` strengthens your chances of playing for the country ,” Tripathi told TOI. “Although, I didn’t have a good Ranji season last year, I played well in the IPL. Somewhere at the back of my mind, I was expecting an opportunity based on my IPL performance.Having said that, I feel getting to play in the BP XI against Australia is bigger than my expectations.”

The 26-year-old is majorly focussed in doing well for the Maharashtra team in Ranji Trophy but he played the TNCA first division league as well as he didn’t want to waste time.

“I didn’t want to waste the time by doing nothing. I wanted to remain in touch with cricket and work on my fitness at the same time. The Tamil Nadu senior division league is a good competition to prepare for the Ranji season ahead,” he said.

“I have been working with Surender Bhave sir at the camp. He has taught me a lot over the last many years and I am glad that he is back as Maharashtra coach. I have been working on my shot selection with him. The basics are the same, but shot selection makes all the difference in shorter and longer formats. He is helping me with the process,” he said.

Talking about his fitness and bowling, Tripathi said that he has been working on improving both aspects of his game and added that he is excited to play against Steve Smith who was his skipper in IPL.

“I have been working on my fitness a lot and I feel I can be a handful and effective bowler, may be a third seamer for any side. He has taught me a lot, now playing against him would be a good experience. I will be happy to meet him again.”

