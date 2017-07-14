Rahul Dravid to not accompany Ravi Shastri for Sri Lanka tour

Rahul Dravid will travel with India ‘A’ to South Africa. (Source: Express Archive) Rahul Dravid will travel with India ‘A’ to South Africa. (Source: Express Archive)

Ravi Shastri was on Tuesday appointed as the head coach of Indian team. Shastri’s selection came on expected lines but what surprised the fans was the appointment of Rahul Dravid as batting consultant and Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant on overseas tour-to-tour basis, as per the requirement of the team. India are now scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

Apart from being the new batting consultant, Dravid was re-appointed as the coach of India ‘A’ and U-19 teams. India ‘A’ team are scheduled to tour South Africa for a tri-series and two four-day games in August.

One of the BCCI officials while talking to The Times of India cleared that the former Indian skipper won’t be travelling with Indian team to Sri Lanka as he would be with India ‘A’ side during that time in South Africa and it would be only Zaheer Khan with Shastri who will accompany the Virat Kohli-led side.

Moreover, he added that the clause that suggests ‘he’ll be called whenever he is needed’ doesn’t really mean that Dravid would have to travel with Indian team on every overseas tour.

“The clause is ‘he’ll be called whenever he is needed’. It doesn’t mean he will have to travel on every overseas tour. The board is currently zeroing down on the amount he needs to be paid on top of the existing contract. But one thing is certain that no fresh contract will be made for his role with Team India. It is kind of a part of the compensation,”

“Dravid will obviously not travel with the team to Sri Lanka as he has to be with the ‘A’ side in South Africa and Zaheer Khan and Ravi Shastri will take charge during the upcoming tour. So, all these points need to be kept in mind while formulating Dravid’s contract,” the official added.

Schedule of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017:

1st Test: July 26-30 at Galle

2nd Test: August 3-7 at Colombo

3rd Test: August 12-16 at Kandy.

1st ODI: August 20 at Dambulla

2nd ODI: August 24 at Kandy

3rd ODI: August 27 at Kandy

4th ODI: August 31 at Colombo

5th ODI: September 3 at Colombo

Only T20I: September 6 at Colombo

