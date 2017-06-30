Rahul Dravid to continue as India ‘A’, U-19 coach for next two years

Rahul Dravid used to draw a little more than four crores for the 10-month contract he held earlier for the similar role. Rahul Dravid used to draw a little more than four crores for the 10-month contract he held earlier for the similar role.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will continue as coach of the India A and U-19 teams for the next two years, Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Friday. The Indian Express reported on June 20, 2017 that Dravid is set to continue and no fresh applications will be invited.

India ‘A’ squads for the tour of South Africa were announced on Thursday and Karun Nair and Manish Pandey were appointed skippers of four-day and limited-overs teams respectively. India U-19 and India ‘A’ matches are set to clash and it remains to be seen which team Dravid travels with. India U-19 are set tour England in July while the ‘A’ team plays the first game in South Africa on July 26.

ALERT: Rahul Dravid to continue as India A and U-19 coach for the next two years. pic.twitter.com/yRcFEY3BEL — BCCI (@BCCI) 30 June 2017

Delhi Daredevils in their press release confirmed that the former Indian skipper will no longer mentor the IPL franchise as he looks to concentrate on serving as India A head coach.

“It was an honour and privilege to have Rahul Dravid as Mentor of the Delhi Daredevils over the last two years. We truly enjoyed our association and nurtured some great young talent together. We are sad that he will not continue with us as Mentor as he chooses to serve India A as a coach. Being a true servant of Cricket he believes he still has a lot to give back to the game and help nurture young India talent. We wish him all the best.”

It was decided that there would be no open interview process and call for applications from interested candidates as originally planned. According to a BCCI official, a clause in the existing contract of Dravid allowed the Indian cricket board to extend his tenure without calling for fresh interviews.

