Rahul Dravid steps down as Delhi Daredevils’ mentor

Rahul Dravid was Delhi Daredevils’ mentor for two Indian Premier League season. (Source: File) Rahul Dravid was Delhi Daredevils’ mentor for two Indian Premier League season. (Source: File)

Right after being appointed as the head coach of India A and India under-19 teams, former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid steps down as the mentor of IPL team Delhi Daredevils.

A Delhi Daredevils stated that Dravid will not continue with the franchise as a mentor as he chooses to serve India A as a coach. The statement also said that the former Indian skipper believes he still has a lot to give back to the game and help India nurture young Indian players.

“We are sad that he will not continue with us as Mentor as he chooses to serve India A as a coach. Being a true servant of Cricket he believes he still has a lot to give back to the game and help nurture young India talent.”

Dravid joined the Delhi franchise in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League and has been with them for the two editions. Under Dravid’s guidance, Delhi team saw young budding cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson stepping up to the occasion and play some match-winning roles.

“It was an honour and privilege to have Dravid as Mentor of the Delhi Daredevils over the last two years. We truly enjoyed our association and nurtured some great young talent together. We wish him all the best.”

Earlier, Ramachandra Guha had questioned Dravid’s loyalties and said that he was unable to attend a camp for young cricketers at the National Cricket Academy due to his IPL commitments. Before taking up as the coach position as India A coach, Dravid was also associated as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, before the franchise was banned for two years from IPL.

