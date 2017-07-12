Rahul Dravid Profile: Mr Dependable gets special role

Rahul Dravid is all set to don a new role in Indian cricket after he was appointed as Indian team’s batting consultant Rahul Dravid is all set to don a new role in Indian cricket after he was appointed as Indian team’s batting consultant

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is all set to don a new role in Indian cricket after he was appointed as Indian team’s batting consultant for overseas tours. While this effectively means that his first assignment might be the tour to Sri Lanka at the end of this month, we take a look what Mr Dependable brings on the table.

Among the three appointments on Monday by the CAC, it is Dravid who has the most experience in formal coaching. After retiring from international cricket, Dravid has been involved in various roles while serving Indian cricket. He captained IPL side – Rajasthan Royals and guided several youngsters. One of those who benefitted from his advice is now playing a vital role in the Indian team, none other than Ajinkya Rahane. Later on, Dravid also became the India-A coach and then went on to become the coach of the India U-19 side. Dravid has also been the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. However, Dravid recently gave up his position as the Daredevils mentor, after accepting a two-year contract to coach the India A and Under-19 teams.

Ever since Dravid took up the job in 2015, he has been working with young and raw talents and developing their game. But what makes him stand out is his cricketing brain and his tactical acumen. This has helped him groom several talents. Hence, when the youngsters go on a foreign tour, Dravid’s presence will be more than beneficial.

Dravid was also known as one of the most disciplined cricketers. His sound technique while batting won him many admirers. Those came in handy on foreign conditions where there was an element of swing and seam movement. Hence, when India visit countries like South Africa, Australia and England in the future the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will benefit in leaps and bounds from his presence.

Also as a captain, Dravid had an impressive away record. He famously led India to a series win in England in 2007. So his record away could be instrumental in improving India’s away record at present, with India having won just a handful of away Tests in the last few years.

