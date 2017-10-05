Learning to fail well is important, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is India A coach. (Source: File) Rahul Dravid is India A coach. (Source: File)

Former India batsman and India A coach, Rahul Dravid shared his wisdom and knowledge to upcoming cricketers from Andhra Pradesh at the ACA Central Zone Academy. Sharing his mantra of success, Dravid emphasized on the need to accept failure and using it as a stepping stone to success.

“When cricketers fail they blame the umpires, the coaches, the weather, the pitch or their luck. They try to brush the real issues under the carpet and refuse to address them. But people who fail well would look into every failure as an opportunity to grow. It is those who learn to fail well will eventually succeed and make it to the top. Most of the time players get depressed when they fail and feel happy when they succeed. Their moods go up and down but the need of the hour is striking a balance. This helps you both in cricket and in life. Learning to fail well is important.”, sportstar quoted Dravid saying.

“The ultimate motto should be to reach the destination. Even if you don’t reach the (cricketing) destination you will still emerge as a better person. So do not be afraid of failure and do not get carried away by success.”, Dravid added.

Dravid also stressed the importance of being unselfish and reiterated that the game of cricket is about sportsmanship and team spirit. “Cricket is a team game. It is all about partnership, helping and supporting each other, friendships and growing together. If you are selfish you will stagnate. You have to grow as a team and also grow as individuals.”

