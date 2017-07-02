Rahul Dravid is the real wall of Indian cricket, says Aakash Chopra

Rahul Dravid will continue as the India A, U-19 coach for another two years. (Source: File) Rahul Dravid will continue as the India A, U-19 coach for another two years. (Source: File)

Right after being appointed as the head coach of India A and India under-19 teams, former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid steps down as the mentor of IPL team Delhi Daredevils. Dravid, who was appointed as the head coach on June 15, will continue as the coach for another two years. Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra posted a video on Twitter, where the 39-year old praised Dravid’s contributions to Indian cricket.

“Greatness is what the greatness does..and Rahul Dravid once again proved that he was not only a great player but is also a good human being,” Aakash said.

Speaking on the controversy currently going on the appointment of India head coach, Aakash said, “Dravid did something he has been doing for very long. Where everyone is willing to become Team India’s head coach, a job which is one of the most lucrative, paid and high profile job. Whereas, Dravid decided to continue as India ‘A’ and U-19 coach. He signed a two-year contract.”

Dravid joined the Delhi franchise in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League and has been with them for the two editions. However, he was accused by Ramachandra Guha for his loyalties towards Indian cricket.

“He was also accused of a possible conflict of interest. Thus following the rules, he stepped down from the role of Delhi Daredevils mentor. This is what he is made off. He is outstanding and at times words fall short in describing him. He is doing a just sensational. We are fortunate to have you and Indian cricket is fortunate enough to have you.”

Thank you, Rahul Dravid 😊🙏🙌🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GPOC4oS1P2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 July 2017

Sharing his experience during Dravid’s tenure as Indian captain. The former Indian players said, “During our match against Pakistan in Multan, he came to my room and said Shoaib Akhtar, Sami will be there but don’t worry. You will give a fine performance. He is the only captain, I ever saw, who did this in my playing career.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd