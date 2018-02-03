Rahul Dravid is a legend, we call him ‘the Wall’, says Prithvi Shaw after U-19 World Cup victory

Prithvi Shaw led India as captain to U-19 World Cup victory. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter) Prithvi Shaw led India as captain to U-19 World Cup victory. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

India U-19 team led by skipper Prithvi Shaw rewrote record books after the side defeated Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 final by 8 wickets. With the victory, India became the only country to win the tournament four times. Speaking about the historic win, Shaw credited head coach Rahul Dravid and the supporting staff for the results. “I can’t express what I’m feeling right now, I am really proud of it. All credit to our support staff for really supporting us for the last two years. Rahul Sir himself is a legend, the Wall we call him,” the 19-year old said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the victory, Shaw said that the century made by Manjot Kalra proved to be the crucial factor. “It was a crucial hundred from Manjot. Gill was batting so well. Both pacers, Kamlesh and Mavi, have been executing things so well through the tournament. It’s been wonderful playing matches here,” he said.

Shubman Gill, who was awarded man-of-the-series award for scoring three fifties and a match-winning century against Pakistan in the semifinal, also credited Dravid for his role as the coach. “I am really proud of my team. We were fortunate enough to have Rahul as coach. He was just telling me to express my game and keep it on the ground. Had a good time here. It’s been very exciting for me. Hope to do well in IPL also,” he said.

Kalra, who won the man-of-the-match award for his performance said that the conditions were great for batting. “It’s a great feeling. Enjoyed a lot. Conditions were very good. It was a flat wicket to bat on. In the team, it’s been a great environment,” he said.

The losing captain Jason Sangha, also complimented India for their performance. “I don’t know what to say at the moment. Proud of the guys to get this far in the tournament. Full credit to India. They played very well. Best of luck for the guys for the IPL,” Sangha said.

The Australia skipper added that they were outplayed by India. “As a captain you can’t complain when everyone’s giving 110%. India outplayed us. Good for their supporters who came out today. Full credit to our coaching staff. When you have two guys who have played international cricket, it gives you great insights. Thank you to the crowd that came today. Was fantastic to see them here,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd