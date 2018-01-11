Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: The Wall of Indian cricket turns 45

Rahul Dravid at the launch of `India Now’ at the London Bridge in 2007. (Express File Photo) Rahul Dravid at the launch of `India Now’ at the London Bridge in 2007. (Express File Photo)

Rahul Dravid is regarded as the player who mastered Test cricket. There is yet to be a batsman who can be termed as The Wall in Indian cricket. The Wall of Indian cricketer turned 45 on Thursday. He is currently in New Zealand with the India U-19 team that is participating in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Regarded as the classical Test cricketer, Dravid also has records in ODIs and T20Is that many cricketers have play to reach.

Currently, Dravid is working with the India U-19 and ‘A’ teams as their head coach. The U-19 World Cup is beginning from January 14, Sunday and he will try and coach the young cricketers and lift the title for India. In 2016, India reached the final before losing to West Indies. Dravid was coach of that team as well.

Dravid’s record in Test cricket is not the best. He does not have the most runs or the highest average. But Dravid has achieved greatness by the way he has batted for India. Paitence is regarded as one of the most important quality that a batsman playing Test cricket can possess. Dravid was the perfect rolemodel of it.

One of the legends of the game, an inspiration as much off the field as on the field and a man who taught me so much, #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/GPmDcdIsKD — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 11 January 2018

In Tests, Dravid has played 164 matches and amassed 13288 runs. He has scored those runs at an average of 52.31 and a strike-rate of 42.51. The runs also include the 36 centuries that he has hit in Test cricket and the 63 fifties as well. His highest score of 270 came against Pakistan.

Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart.

Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/f9JqYvhn82 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 11 January 2018

Dravid has played invaluable innings for India — sometimes saving the game, sometimes winning it for them. There have been times when he is the second fiddle but played a crucial part in the larger picture.

