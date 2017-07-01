Rahul Dravid gets 100 per cent hike, set for Rs 5 crore an annum

Meanwhile, Dravid will head to South Africa with India A and will be not travel with India under-19 as both tours with go on simultaneously. Meanwhile, Dravid will head to South Africa with India A and will be not travel with India under-19 as both tours with go on simultaneously.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given more than a 100 per cent hike to Rahul Dravid, who on Friday confirmed that he will continue as India A and under-19 coach for the next two years. In April 2016, the board’s payment details (over Rs 25 lakh only) released on their official website informed that the former India captain was roped in for a professional fee of nearly Rs 2.62 crore — the second installment of which, around Rs 1.3 crore, was paid to him on April 2.

The Indian Express understands that after consultation lasting more than two weeks, Dravid and BCCI agreed to the figure of Rs 5 crore for the former batsman. The need to choose between India and the IPL arose after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (COA) decided to have a 12-month contract for all India coaches and support staff to avoid any conflict of interest.

Earlier, the Indian board handed over 10-month contracts to its coaches and they were allowed to be part of the IPL. Despite having a two-year contract, Dravid had already expressed his eagerness to continue as coach but had sought more time from the Indian board. Accepting BCCI’s offer means Dravid can’t be part of media houses or do any commentary stint either.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, in his statement, said, “Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years. I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years.”

Dravid will travel to S Africa

Meanwhile, Dravid will head to South Africa with India A and will be not travel with India under-19 as both tours with go on simultaneously. The India A side will be leave in the last week of July to play a one-day tri-series, also involving Australia A, followed by two four-day matches against the hosts. The India under-19 side will be on an England tour from July 19 for nearly a month.

“He (Dravid) will go with India A tour to look after fringe players. There will be also one series with New Zealand A post the South Africa trip. Rahul will be available with India under-19 in the month of October. As the under-19 World Cup is next year itself, he will be getting four months with the players,” a BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, the board will look for Dravid’s replacement for the under-19 series. However, chances are that Abhay Sharma, who travelled with the India under-19 team before as fielding coach, will retain his place. The board will speak to Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) on whether he will be willing to come under the board contract for the next two years.

