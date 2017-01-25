Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University

Rahul Dravid is the current coach of the Indian U-19 team. (Source: PTI) Rahul Dravid is the current coach of the Indian U-19 team. (Source: PTI)

In another selfless act, former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid declined an honorary doctorate degree which was conferred on him by the Bangalore University. He denied he degree and added that he will like to earn the doctorate by completing a research in the field of sports.

Dravid has spent his childhood in Bengaluru and studied at the St. Joseph’s Boys High School in the city. He later took admission in the St Joseph’s College of Commerce for his graduation and even enrolled himself for MBA at the St Joseph’s College of Business Administration. At this time, he was selected for the national team.

The Bangalore University had decided to honour the batting great at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27. Dravid, however, declined the offer.

Dravid’s decline was shown by Bangalore University in a press release which also mentions that the cricketer has decline to accept the honorary degree with all humilty.

The release further states that Dravid “would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of acedemic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree.”

This is not the first time he has declined a honoray degree. He once refused a doctorate from the Gulbarga University.

Dravid retired from international cricket in 2012 after representing India for 16 years in the sport. He made his debut back in 1996. He is currently the coach of the Indian U-19 team.

