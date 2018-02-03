Rahul Dravid celebrates World Cup victory with U-19 squad, watch video

India U-19 squad celebrates in the dressing room. India U-19 squad celebrates in the dressing room.

The final of the ICC U-19 World Cup saw India pulling off yet another allround performance. Going into the finals, the side led by skipper Prithvi Shaw and head coach Rahul Dravid were the favourites. India had been undefeated in the tournament, winning all their three group matches against Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. The victory over Australia by 100 runs in the first group game was another factor that boosted their confidence.

But, converting the confidence into results is a completely different ball-game, something which India displayed on Saturday as they met Australia in the final. Losing the toss on a solid batting surface did little to hurt Indian bowlers temperament and they bowled out their rivals for 216. Chasing a low total, the young men in blue went on to easily earn a victory, with 8 wickets in hands. Manjot Kalra smashed a U-19 World Cup final century, becoming only the second Indian player to do so after Unmukt Chand.

After winning the trophy, a video was posted on Twitter by Cricket World Cup in which coach Rahul Dravid was seen celebrating with his young squad in the dressing room.

Dravid, who has been credited for India’s successful campaign at the U-19 World Cup, said he is really proud of the young team. “I am really proud of the boys, proud of the effort that they have put in and proud of the support staff as well. (Smiles and pauses as the Indian team celebrates right behind him to be on camera). I think the effort we have put in over the last 14 months have been sensational,” he said.

Dravid added: “Coaching this team I tend to get a lot of attention, but it is really about the quality of support staff that we have had, there have been seven, eight of us who have been together for the last 14 months, the effort they put in was incredible. I am proud to be a part of their (support staff) team and I see it as that. We try and do what’s best for the kids and hopefully they can put in the performances on the field and they have certainly done that in this tournament.”

