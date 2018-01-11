Rahul Dravid celebrates birthday with India U-19 World Cup squad, watch video

Rahul Dravid celebrated his birthday with India U19 squad in New Zealand. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) Rahul Dravid celebrated his birthday with India U19 squad in New Zealand. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

The “Wall” of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid turned 45 on Thursday and celebrated it in style. The legendary Indian batsman, who played 164 Tests for India and scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 with a strike rate of 42.51, is currently acting as the Head Coach for India U-19 squad that has traveled to New Zealand to compete in the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. But being away from home did not spoil Dravid’s birthday celebration as the Indian U19 squad ensured to make it a memorable occasion for their coach.

In a video uploaded by BCCI, Dravid was seen cutting his birthday cake with the young squad, who were seen clapping and singing. The young Indian players then covered the former right-hand batsman with cake all over his face and clothes and then later clicked selfies with him.

Throughout his cricketing career, Dravid was known for his patience and his ability to bring India back in the game during tough situations. He scored 36 centuries in Test cricket and 63 fifties. He also played 344 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, in which he amassed 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16, including 12 tons and 83 fifties. He also captained India in 25 Tests, in which he won 8 and lost 6, drawing 11 others. He also played as Indian captain in 79 ODIs, taking the team to victory in 42 matches.

India U19 squad led by Prithvi Shaw will open their bid to U-19 World Cup this Sunday as they will take on Jason Sangha-led Australian in a Pool-B match. In their first warm-up game, Indian team gave South Africa’s young boy a huge defeat by 189 runs. Electing to bat first, India got off to a slow start but recovered latr to post 322 for 8 in 50 overs. With the help of a tremendous bowling effort by Bengal’s seamer Ishan Porel, who took four wickets for 24 runs in eight overs, India U19 managed to bowl out the Proteas for 133.

