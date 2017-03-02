Rahkeem Cornwall, West Indies’ 140kg, 6-foot-6 all-rounder

Rahkeem Cornwell during warm-up game for WICB XI. (Source: West Indies Cricket) Rahkeem Cornwell during warm-up game for WICB XI. (Source: West Indies Cricket)

England are beginning their tour of West Indies with the first ODI on Friday. West Indies have a big task ahead as England start the series as favourites. But West Indies will take advantage of home conditions.

More than the Ben Stokes-Carlos Brathwaite reunion, there is someone else who is making news before this series. He played in the practice games and even impressed with his all-round effort.

Rahkeem Cornwall, a six-foot-six-inch cricketer from the island of Antigua, weighs around 140 kilograms. If he plays for West Indies in the future, he will certainly become the heaviest cricketer to play international cricket.

Cornwall has played in the warm-up games for WICB XI against India during India’s tour to West Indies in 2016. In that match, he scored 41 runs and took five wickets as well. The wickets included that of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cornwall was then picked for West Indies A’s tour to Sri Lanka and he took 23 wickets, a series high. He averaged only 20 in that series.

In the recent warm-up game against England, Cornwall made 59 runs and took one wicket for 39 runs from the 10 overs.

In first-class category, Cornwall has played 25 matches and scored runs at an average of 24. In bowling, he has taken 125 wickets with a strike-rate of 50.

In List A career, his averages 35 in his 21 innings and he has made 557 runs and with the ball, he has taken 20 wickets in 21 innings and has an impressive average of 3.4.