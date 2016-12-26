R Ashwin’s wife delivers ‘carrom baby,’ delays announcement by five days

Ravichandran Ashwin and wife Preethi had their first child in 2015. (Source: twitter) Ravichandran Ashwin and wife Preethi had their first child in 2015. (Source: twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin had a dream year in 2016 with his performances in Test series against New Zealand and England. He was also declared the ICC Cricketer of the Year in December. As it turns out, all these feats were upstaged by another good news for the right-hand spinner. On Monday, Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin, announced that she had given birth to their second child.

The baby girl was born on 21st December and Priti revealed that she had intentionally hidden the news from the public so as to not take the spotlight away from Ashwin’s ICC Cricketer of the Year victory. She had put out a series of tweets explaining the same.

“I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk,” she said in her tweet, “I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story.”

“She arrived the next day. We Didn’t want to steal Appas ‘Cricketer of the Year’ moment, so telling you guys now.”

“#Pavilionterracebaby So yes, baby girl it is.Santa was kind at the end of a rough and emotionally draining 2016. Also RIP sleep in 2017.”

I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk👩‍👧 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) 26 December 2016

The couple first had a baby girl back in June 2015 and now they have been blessed with another girl in a year in which Ashwin has emerged as one of the best spinners in the world.

