Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year

R Ashwin was named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year on Thursday. Ashwin, who tops the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, was named as the Test Cricketer of the Year after he had a successful year with both bat and the ball. Ashwin scored 612 runs and claimed 72 wickets in Tests in the calendar year.

The right-arm off-spinner became second fastest to take 24 five wicket hauls while he took his seventh ten-wicket haul against England in the fourth Test match in Mumbai.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be awarded this honour. There are a lot of people to be thanked for this wonderful achievement that I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special.” said Ashwin while dedicating his achievement to his family.

ICC Cricketer of the Year @ashwinravi99 says thanks after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/B3eW9ZIEZs — ICC (@ICC) 22 December 2016

Meanwhile, South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Alastair Cook was once again named as the captain of the ICC Test team of the year. Alongside Cook, three other England players were named in the squad while R Ashwin is the lone Indian cricketer to seal his place in the team. Others named in the squad are Australia’s David Warner, Adam Voges, Steve Smith and Mithcell Starc. Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath also made it into the squad.

Warner has been selected in the XI for a third straight year.