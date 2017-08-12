R Ashwin, Virat Kohli to play county cricket?

R Ashwin is world number three bowler in Test cricket. (Source: AP) R Ashwin is world number three bowler in Test cricket. (Source: AP)

India could well see some of their star players appear in the County Championhip this season. India’s two premier spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are being touted as the two names that county Worcestershire are interested in, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

As per the report, the first-class counties are looking for Indian players and Worcestershire in particular has shown interest in two players and would like to play the last few weeks of the competition.

Though it is yet to be seen what decision BCCI takes regarding Indian players in county cricket. India have a packed schedule with Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka travelling to India for 23 international games.

The ongoing Sri Lanka tour will end on September 6 and will be followed by Australia’s tour of India but the fixtures of that tour are still not confirmed. If that happens in October, Indian players may be available for final three rounds of County Championships.

Apart from a few players who have played county cricket, it has been a difficult task for Indian cricketers to feature in that competition. But, with India tour England next year and captain Virat Kohli expressing that he “would love” to be part of county cricket, it may pave way for players in county cricket.

The report also confirmed that Nottinghamshire, the county which had Cheteshwar Pujara for a short time, is once again looking to sign the Indian player. He played a crucial role in Notts win against Gloucestershire scoring a hundred.

In the past, Zaheer Khan was part of county cricket and he played for Worcestershire. He himslef has credited the county stint for improvement in his form.

