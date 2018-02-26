R Ashwin to lead Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018

R Ashwin was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore in the IPL 2018 Player Auction. (Source: Express Archive) R Ashwin was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore in the IPL 2018 Player Auction. (Source: Express Archive)

R Ashwin has been appointed as the captain of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2018. Virender Sehwag, mentor of the KXIP side made the announcement on Monday during a live video via the franchise’s official Facebook page. Ashwin was always the frontrunner to be the coach and his announcement as the leader does not come as a surprise. Ashwin is now the tenth player to captain KXIP and joins the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Murali Vijay, David Miller, George Bailey among those who have led the side. R Ashwin was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore in the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

We have a new #KingOfTheNorth! Sheron, give a big welcome to the Protector of the Realm! Our new captain, @ashwinravi99! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/pKyHeTvCls — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 26 February 2018

Speaking on his appointment, R Ashwin said, “There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge.”

“I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers,” Ashwin told the team website. “I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

Whether he successfully leads the KXIP side in this edition is a matter of conjecture and remains to be seen. Ashwin is a seasoned campaigner in the IPL and ha previously represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. So far in In 111 IPL matches Ashwin has scalped 100 wickets at an average of 24.9 and a an economy rate of 6.55.

