R Ashwin thanks wife Prithi for ‘being there’ on 6th marriage anniversary

Ravichandran Ashwin, who married Prithi Ashwin in 2011, is celebrating six years of marriage with his wife on Sunday. The spinner posted images of the two of them and a celebratory cake on the occasion, saying that the six years passed by so quickly.
Ashwin thanked his wife for being there through thick and thin for him. “It’s been 6 years since we got married @prithinarayanan and it’s passed by so quickly, thanks for being there with me through thick and thin,” he wrote in a Twitter post.
It’s been 6 years since we got married @prithinarayanan and it’s passed by so quickly, thanks for being there with me through thick and thin. pic.twitter.com/eEjPmWqYvA
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 13 November 2017
Last week, Ashwin posted a pic of his wife playing with his daughter on Twitter, saying, “Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games. “What’s harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors,” Prithi replied.
Ashwin and Prithi are parents to two daughters Akhira and Adhyam both born just about a year apart.
Ashwin has an impressive record in the longest format of the game, having taken 292 scalps at 25.26 and with a strike rate of 52.4. He has also bagged 150 wickets at 32.91 in the ODI format.
