R Ashwin takes a dig at Brad Hodge, says ’30 March will be remembered as world apology day’

R Ashwin collected the Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and the Test Cricketer of the Year trophy. (Source: BCCI)

After questioning Virat Kohli’s ethics for not playing the crucial series decider against Australia to save himself for the upcoming IPL, former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge has apologised to the Indian skipper for his remarks. However, this has prompted Indian off spinner R Ashwin to take a dig at the former Aussie middle-order batsman.

On a message on social media, Ashwin said, “On a lighter note, from this year onwards 30th march will be remembered as world apology day”

The recently concluded series between India and Australia was one of the most controversial and hard-fought bilateral contests and it seems like the banter is still far from over. Fans, though, will definitely enjoy this.

On a lighter note, from this year onwards 30th march will be remembered as world apology day.😂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 30 March 2017

Ashwin, who collected the Garfield Sobers Trophy for his brilliant home season had also tweeted earlier complementing Tamil Nadu Cricket Association saying, “Extremely proud of what @TNCACricket has achieved this year.There can’t be a more happier person than me, and champion stuff”

