R Ashwin begins road to recovery, sweats it out in rehab; watch video

India’s spin bowling spearhead R Ashwin is practicing hard to get fit and return to the cricketing field as early as he can. The off-spinner took to social media and uploaded a video on his Instagram account that said, “A very important part of my Rehab!”.

Ashwin who became a part of newly formed franchise Rising Pune Supergiant in the last edition was ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a sports hernia injury. He had been pretty clinical with his bowling and bagged 10 wickets in 14 matches in the 2016 edition.

Ashwin last played for India in the Test series against Australia where he picked up 21 wickets in four Tests while was also the part of India’s team in the one-off Test against Bangladesh side.

The Indian Premier League’s tenth edition was one of the most injury affected seasons so far. From international stars like Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc to local lads like KL Rahul, R Ashwin were ruled out of the tournament. RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli too missed some matches of the cash-rich league after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Ranchi Test against Australia.

Recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was also ruled out of the Indian Premier league after being unfit. Bravo who plays for Gujarat sustained an injury during the Big Bash League while donning the Melbourne Renegades kit. The right-handed all-rounder didn’t play a single game for Gujarat in this season.

