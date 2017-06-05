R Ashwin shares inside details on Virender Sehwag in team meetings

Ravichandran Ashwin said that Virender Sehwag used to participate the least in team meetings. (Source: Twitter) Ravichandran Ashwin said that Virender Sehwag used to participate the least in team meetings. (Source: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how much Virender Sehwag hated team meetings and narrated incidents on ‘What The Duck 2’, an online show that begins on Monday.

The 30-year-old narrated an incident of World Cup 2011 in which Sehwag said that he wanted to discuss something at the meeting. He said, “During the team meeting in 2011, when we were playing England at Bangalore, Gary (Kirsten, former India coach) had scheduled a meeting at 10am. Prior to the meeting, Sehwag had told Gary that he wanted to discuss something at that meeting.”

“While everybody thought that Sehwag wanted to contribute tips or discuss learnings from the previous game, Sehwag, his usual witty self, began discussion around the complimentary passes that every player was eligible to receive.”

Ashwin said that everybody at the meeting was shocked at the topic of discussion. “Everybody at that meeting was thrown off by initiation of this discussion. Sehwag mentioned that he got to know that all players were eligible for six passes, but were being given only three. So he decided to take matters in his own hands and mentioned that come what may, before the toss, the team must be handed over their passes. This was the first meeting that went on for a whole 20 mins. Viru had also threatened to not play the game if the passes were not given to the players!”

Sehwag, who has scored over 17,000 international runs, was the least interested in meetings to discuss strategy. “He just wanted to see the ball and hit it. Thus, Sehwag used to be the least participative during such team meetings,” he added.

“There used to be a presentation that would run, followed by a short speech addressed by Gary. MS (Dhoni) would then take over, would not utter a word and that was how the meetings would end,” revealed Ashwin.

