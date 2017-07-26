R Ashwin set to break another record in 50th Test for India

R Ashwin is playing his 50th Test match. (Source: BCCI) R Ashwin is playing his 50th Test match. (Source: BCCI)

When R Ashwin steps on to the field on Thursday for the Galle Test, he will play his 50th Test. Though the number doesn’t look big, he is set to break a couple of records when comes out to play. The off-spinner already has a unique record to his name and now it will be modified.

Ashwin will be playing his 50th Test, six years after making his debut against West Indies at New Delhi in 2011, and he will become the bowler with the highest number of wickets after 50 Tests. He will break former Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee’s record of 262 wickets from 50 Test.

The Indian spinner was the fastest to reach the 250 Test wickets mark when he took that wicket in the 45th match, a record which was previously held by Lillee. Now, Ashwin has 275 wickets, the most, from 49 Tests.

The 30-year-old also has a chance to become the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, for which he needs only 25 wickets. This record is currently held by Lillee again who took 300 wickets in 56 Tests. Ashwin has six Test to take the 25 wickets and break the record.

India are playing a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka which begins on Wednesday with the first Test in Galle from July 26. The second Test will begin from August 3 in Colombo while the final Test will be played in Dambulla from August 12.

