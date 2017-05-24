R Ashwin says will go to ICC Champions Trophy with new tricks up his sleeve

The ace Indian spinner was speaking on the sidelines of a CEAT tyres annual awards function alongwith Suresh Raina and Sunil Gavaskar. (Source: PTI) The ace Indian spinner was speaking on the sidelines of a CEAT tyres annual awards function alongwith Suresh Raina and Sunil Gavaskar. (Source: PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin said that he might be coming to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a new bag of tricks. “I might be able to throw something new in this tournament, hopefully. I am equipped enough to do so,” he said.

The ace Indian spinner was speaking on the sidelines of a CEAT tyres annual awards function alongwith Suresh Raina and Sunil Gavaskar. He said that the two warm-up games that India play against New Zealand and Bangladesh will give him an “indication on how well I go in the tournament.”

“It depends on how well my variations will come to fore, so just hoping that these practice matches can be put to good use and I bring something in new to the table and give something new to the team,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin said that rule changes that ICC have made allowing only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle and introduction of two new balls in the match means that bowlers have to now think differently in ODI matches.

“There have been rule changes to what ICC has done to one day format, and there is no point in going with same set of skills time and again, unless the game change your skill or let the game take the demand out of you. It’s been going through my head and I have been working on lot of stuff based on how the game is changing,” said the senior pro.

Ashwin said that the Indian Premier League has proved to be beneficial for Indian and overseas players alike.

“I feel you have to be prepaid for any challenge thrown at you and I generally expect placid wickets and that’s the way I prepare for limited overs format. As far pressure is concerned, it is about handling one game at a time, as you build up to every game, you start becoming a favorite.”

Ashwin also said that the home Test season that India played was surreal. India won all four Test series that they played against England, New Zealand, Bangaldesh and Australia. In the 13 Test matches that they played, India won 10, drew two and lost just one.

“Honestly feels surreal right now as I had a month and half break. These wickets (in the past season) have come and they are result of how much have strived for excellence, all I am trying to do is use this experience,” said Ashwin.

“IPL has only done good for Indian cricket. A lot of players from other countries have echoed the same feeling about how much talent India is throwing up from IPL and it will continue to happen,” signed off Ashwin.

