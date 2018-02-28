R Ashwin ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

R Ashwin has been ruled out of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy (Source: PTI) R Ashwin has been ruled out of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy (Source: PTI)

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy to be held in Dharamsala from March 4-8.

“Ashwin has a niggling issue and the BCCI Medical Team has advised him a week’s rest,” acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release. However it was not specified what exactly is the niggle.

The Deodhar Trophy was a chance for Ashwin to showcase his 50-over bowling skills and convince the selectors, whose preferred choices in the shorter format are Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The motivation level for a senior player to play a particular format diminishes if he knows that his chances of immediate comeback is next to nil.

The selection committee decided to include Shahbaz Nadeem as the replacement. The selectors have named Ankit Bawne as captain of the India A team and suggested that Akshdeep Nath will move to India B squad to facilitate the change.

