R Ashwin replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja for Rest of India in Irani Cup

Ravindra Jadeja has been “adviced rest” after suffering a side strain, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named R Ashwin as the replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad for the Paytm Z R Irani Cup. Mr. Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been adviced rest,” the board said in a statement.

Jadeja may have no role to play for the Indian team in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka with him and Ashwin losing their places in the limited overs setup in recent matches. But he is slated to turn up for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. He was one of the three players retained by the two-time champions who are making a return to the tournament after a two-year suspension. It is yet to be confirmed if Jadeja’s injury is one that could play a factor in his ability to play in the tournament. India don’t play a Test match until June 2018, when they host Afghanistan for their first ever outing in the longest format of the game.

Last season he had joined the Gujarat Lions late in their campaign owing to the fatigue of playing India’s 13-game long Test season that preceded it. Ashwin has also fallen out of the Indian limited overs setup and will be captaining the Kings XI Punjab this season.

While Jadeja may have gone down the pecking order in India’s limited overs set-up he is regarded as a vital cog for CSK, as is indicated by the fact that he was the third player to be retained by the team after former India captain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, the leading run scorer in the tournament’s history.

