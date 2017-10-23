R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja included in India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja has been picked for India Test squad against Sri lanka. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja has been picked for India Test squad against Sri lanka. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The team will be led by Virat Kohli while Ajinkya Rahane has been named as his deputy. Spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also got the call back in the 16-member squad.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have been out of the Indian limited overs side for quite sometime. Ashwin last donned the Indian jersey in Pallekele Test while Jadeja last played for India in Colombo Test against Sri Lanka. Jadeja proved his worth both with bat and ball in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 match against Jammu and Kashmir where the left-hander first smashed a double ton and then scalped a total of 7 wickes in the match. Ashwin on the other side bagged a total of 8 wickets in four innings including a four-for against Andhra Pradesh.

Murali Vijay missed the Sri Lanka tour after injuring his wrist during Australia’s tour of India but the right-handed opener is now back in the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

Batsman KL Rahul will also join the Indian dressing room against Sri Lanka after he was dropped from New Zealand series earlier. The fast bowling line up will once again get the services of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who had to make their way out from the limited overs squad for New Zealand series.

Squad: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Ishant Sharma

Board President XI for 2-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka: Naman Ojha (c) (w/k), Sanju Samson, Jiwanjot Singh, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Rohan Prem, Akash Bhandari, Jalaj Saxena, CV Milind, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ravi Kiran

