Latest News
  • R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja included in India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja included in India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been called for Test series against Sri Lanka while Ajinkya Rahane was named the vice-captain of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 23, 2017 12:21 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Sri lanka tour of India 2017, sports news, cricket, Indian Express R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja has been picked for India Test squad against Sri lanka. (Source: PTI)
Related News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The team will be led by Virat Kohli while Ajinkya Rahane has been named as his deputy. Spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also got the call back in the 16-member squad.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have been out of the Indian limited overs side for quite sometime. Ashwin last donned the Indian jersey in Pallekele Test while Jadeja last played for India in Colombo Test against Sri Lanka. Jadeja proved his worth both with bat and ball in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 match against Jammu and Kashmir where the left-hander first smashed a double ton and then scalped a total of 7 wickes in the match. Ashwin on the other side bagged a total of 8 wickets in four innings including a four-for against Andhra Pradesh.

Murali Vijay missed the Sri Lanka tour after injuring his wrist during Australia’s tour of India but the right-handed opener is now back in the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

Batsman KL Rahul will also join the Indian dressing room against Sri Lanka after he was dropped from New Zealand series earlier. The fast bowling line up will once again get the services of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who had to make their way out from the limited overs squad for New Zealand series.

Squad: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Ishant Sharma

Board President XI for 2-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka: Naman Ojha (c) (w/k), Sanju Samson, Jiwanjot Singh, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Rohan Prem, Akash Bhandari, Jalaj Saxena, CV Milind, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ravi Kiran

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 