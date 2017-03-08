Ravindra Jadeja joins R Ashwin as No.1 ranked bowler in ICC rankings; Virat Kohli slips to 3rd

R Ashwin (left) and Ravindra Jadeja (centre) have 892 points each. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin (left) and Ravindra Jadeja (centre) have 892 points each. (Source: PTI)

After a memorable win over Australia in Bangalore, India cricket team good some more good news on Wednesday. India’s two premier spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have become the forst pair of spinners in history to attan the top rank in ICC Test rankings for bowlers. This is after Jadeja managed to catch up with Ashwin at the top spot, mainly due to his seven wickets in the second Test against Australia.

Earlier, Jadeja was ranked number two, one spot below Ashwin. The seven wickets in Bangalore, including a six wicket haul for just 63 runs in the first innings, helped Jadeja improve one rank and move to the top, jointly with Ashwin. This is the first time Jadeja has moved to the top of the rankings. Both Ashwin and Jadeja have 892 points each.

Ashwin also played a key role in India’s win, taking six wickets as India defended 187 against Australia. He took eight wickets in the match.

But it was mixed news in batsmen rankings as India captain Virat Kohli dropped one place down to number three, one point behind Joe Root. Australia captain Steve Smith continues to be the top ranked batsmen with 939 points. Kohli has 847 points.

Kohli is not having a great series and has only only managed 40 runs in the four innings in two Tests. In the second match he scored only 27 runs.

The only other Indian batsmen in the top-10 ranks is Cheteshwar Pujara. His knock of 92 in the second innings and 17 in the first lifted his five places to number six in the rankings. The next best Indian batsmen in the rankings is Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fifty in the second innings, at number 15.

In the all-rounder’s rankings, Ashwin had to lose his top spot to Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, the player he overtook for the top spot in Decemeber 2015.

India are already assured of the top rank in team’s rankings after their win in Bangalore. They will receive $1 million from ICC after the April 1 cut-off date.