R Ashwin quickest to 2000 runs and 250 wickets in Test cricket

R Ashwin became the quickest to 250 wickets in Test cricket and he is on track to become the quickest bowler to 300 Test. But before that, Ashwin has reached yet another record in his Test career. Playing his 51st Test for India, the off-spinner scored his 2000th run during his 54-run innings against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Ashwin, who has played 51 Tests, is now the fastest player to reach 2000 runs and 250 wickets in Test cricket. He went past great Richard Hadlee of New Zealand who took the same number of wickets and scored runs in 54 Tests. Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan and former England all-rounder Ian Botham had achieved the same feat in 56 Tests.

Ashwin scored his 11th Test fifty and tenth batting at number six or below. Only England batsmen Ben Stokes (13) and Jonny Bairstow (11) have more fifty-plus scores than the former world number one all-rounder.

Ashwin also completed the double of 2000 Test runs and 200 wickets. He is fourth fastest to achieve this feat. Ian Botham leads this lead as he achieved this in 42 Test. India’s former captain Kapil Dev and Pakistan’s former captain Imran Khan achieved this feat in 50 Tests.

The Indian off-spinner has achieved the world number one ranking in all-rounder’s list and is currently number three in the bowler’s ranking in Tests.

