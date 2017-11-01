#CoalBuryingGoa

R Ashwin posts adorable pic of wife playing with daughter

R Ashwin posted a pic of his wife playing with their daughter at their home in Chennai.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 1, 2017 8:02 pm
ashwin, r ashwin, ashwin family, r ashwin wife, r ashwin daughter, R Ashwin and wife Preethi have two daughters. (Source: Ashwin Instagram)
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted a pic of his wife playing with his daughter on Twitter. “Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games,” he said. Ashwin stays in Chennai with his family and the city has been receiving incessant rains over the past couple of days.

Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin, said that it was more difficult entertaining her husband than her daughter in her own tweet. “What’s harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors,” she tweeted. Ashwin and Prithi are parents to two daughters Akhira and Adhyam both born just about a year apart.

