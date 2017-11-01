R Ashwin posts adorable pic of wife playing with daughter

R Ashwin and wife Preethi have two daughters. (Source: Ashwin Instagram) R Ashwin and wife Preethi have two daughters. (Source: Ashwin Instagram)

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted a pic of his wife playing with his daughter on Twitter. “Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games,” he said. Ashwin stays in Chennai with his family and the city has been receiving incessant rains over the past couple of days.

Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin, said that it was more difficult entertaining her husband than her daughter in her own tweet. “What’s harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors,” she tweeted. Ashwin and Prithi are parents to two daughters Akhira and Adhyam both born just about a year apart.

Home made games cos its monsoon time here in Chennai. @prithinarayanan is executing my innovative games.😂💯 pic.twitter.com/Ly4n8ikJRb — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 1 November 2017 What's harder than entertaining a bored toddler indoors?Entertaining her cricketer father who is not used being stuck indoors #rainwoes — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) 1 November 2017 Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja formed a potent ‘spin-twin’ during India’s 13-match home Test season. But, this has coincided with his stock steadily falling in the limiter overs format. His last ODI and T20I came in July when India toured West Indies. Since then, the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has meant that Ashwin and Jadeja’s place in the ODI and T20I team has come under a question mark.

