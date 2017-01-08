R Ashwin pledges his eyes for donation in awareness campaign

Ashwin made the gesture during an eye donation awareness campaign in a hospital in Chennai. (Source: Facebook) Ashwin made the gesture during an eye donation awareness campaign in a hospital in Chennai. (Source: Facebook)

Ravichandran Ashwin recently posted on his Facebook account that he had pledged to donate his eyes. The No.1 ranked Test spinner made the gesture during an eye donation awareness campaign in a hospital in Chennai.

He announced his decision on his twitter account too saying that this has been in the “dream list” of his wife Prithi Ashwin for a long time. Ashwin also said that eye donation is an important are of focus of his foundation. “We have recently launched my foundation, Ashwin Foundation, where eye donation is one of the main areas of focus. Today I made a difference by donating my eyes, and I hope others would come forward to support the cause,” he is quoted as saying by The Hindu. The foundation was launched on January 7.

This eye donation has been on @prithinarayanan dream list for a long time now.#letscontribute pic.twitter.com/nh9Q0PbJDZ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 7 January 2017

Ashwin has been known for his charitable efforts, particularly in his hometown Chennai. Other than the Ashwin foundation, he had launched his own cricket academy, the Gen-Next Academy, in 2010.

Ashwin was recently rated as the best spinner in the world in the ICC rankings. He is followed by his team mate Ravindra Jadeja. The two put up stellar performances for India in their Test series against New Zealand and recently England. India won the two series 3-0 and 4-0 respectively and thus have remained unbeaten 18 consecutive Test matches, the longest the team has ever remained unbeaten.

Ashwin will now play for India in ODI colours against England in a three match ODI series. While he has played under MS Dhoni for the entirety of his ODI career so far, this time, the team will be captainedby Virat Kohli after Dhoni announced his resignation from the post.

