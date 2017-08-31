R Ashwin picks five-wicket haul on County debut

R Aswhin picked up eight wickets. (Source: Express Archive) R Aswhin picked up eight wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

Ravichandran Ashwin ended with eight wickets on his County Cricket debut as Worcestershire defeated Gloucestershire by 189 runs in a Division 2 game here today.

Ashwin, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to set up the big win for his team. Chasing 401, Gloucestershire were bowled out 211 on day four with Ashwin taking five wickets for 68 runs in 34 overs. The Indian spinner also chipped in with the bat, scoring 36 and 21 in the two innings.

Brief scores: Worcestershire 363 and 295/8d. Gloucestershire 258 and 211 (Roderick 47; Ashwin 5/68).

