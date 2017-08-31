Only in Express

R Ashwin picks five-wicket haul on County debut

Ravichandran Ashwin ended with eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, on his County Cricket debut as Worcestershire defeated Gloucestershire by 189 runs in a Division 2 game in Worcester.

By: PTI | Worcester | Published:August 31, 2017 11:45 pm
R Ashwin, Ashwin county R Aswhin picked up eight wickets. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

Ravichandran Ashwin ended with eight wickets on his County Cricket debut as Worcestershire defeated Gloucestershire by 189 runs in a Division 2 game here today.

Ashwin, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to set up the big win for his team. Chasing 401, Gloucestershire were bowled out 211 on day four with Ashwin taking five wickets for 68 runs in 34 overs. The Indian spinner also chipped in with the bat, scoring 36 and 21 in the two innings.

Brief scores: Worcestershire 363 and 295/8d. Gloucestershire 258 and 211 (Roderick 47; Ashwin 5/68).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
36
Zone A - Match 55
FT
32
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-32)
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 56
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 