R Ashwin off to England to begin County stint with Worcestershire

After a successful Test campaign in Sri Lanka with Team India, off-spinner R Ashwin is off to Birmingham to begin his stint with Worcestershire. The right-hander confirmed this by posting a photo on his official Instagram account. The picture caption read, “Ticket to Birmingham 😂🇬🇧 #goodvibes #traveldiaries.”

Ashwin also uploaded a video,”Off to the 🇬🇧 now, can’t wait to enjoy my stint with Worcester ccc. #countycricket #dream #thejourney”

The spinner was rested from the Indian limited overs squad that is scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I. India won the three-match Test series 3-0 to grab the second win in Sri Lanka in the longer format. They last won a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2015 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Three Indian players are set to feature in the county season. Apart from Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was also confirmed to play the Championship. The third player is left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja but which team he will play for is yet to be confirmed. In the initial reports, pacer Ishant Sharma was also confirmed to Warwickshire but he later denied the reports via a tweet that said he has not joined any county.

Pujara will continue his stint with Nottinghamshire for whom he played before the Sri Lanka series and scored a century as well.

