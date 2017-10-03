Only in Express
  • R Ashwin, not picked in India T20I squad for Australia series, to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu

R Ashwin, not picked in India T20I squad for Australia series, to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu

Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named in the 15-member Tamil Nadu Ranji squad along with Test opener Murali Vijay for the season-opener against Andhra Pradesh, starting Friday.

By: PTI | Published:October 3, 2017 9:11 pm
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin India, Ravichandran Ashwin Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy, Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in 15-member squad of Tamil Nadu side for Ranji Trophy season. (Source: AP)
Related News

Ignored for India’s Twenty20 series against Australia, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named in the 15-member Tamil Nadu Ranji squad along with Test opener Murali Vijay for the season-opener against Andhra Pradesh, starting Friday.

The team, to be led by Abhinav Mukund, would miss the services of the experienced batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Karthik has been picked for the T20 series against Australia while Shankar features in the Board President’s XI to face New Zealand.

The team includes exciting all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has impressed with his recent performances including in the Duleep Trophy final.

Baba Indrajith, who scored a double ton on his Duleep Trophy debut, would be Mukund’s deputy.

The team also features aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan and another gloveman in R Rohith, who shone in the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In the absence of T Natarajan and Aswin Crist due to fitness issues, the pace attack would be led by K Vignesh, who did well in his debut season with 30-plus wickets as Tamil
Nadu made the semifinals.

L Vignesh and V Lakshman are the other pacemen named in the squad.

With the wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium likely to assist the spinners, the selectors have picked three specialists apart from Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

“It is a good team. We have a mix of experience and youth. The availability of Ashwin and Vijay is certain to bolster the squad,” Chairman of selectors Sridharan Sharath told PTI.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Lakshman, who had done well in the local league, have also been picked.

“Not having Vijay Shankar (limited overs captain) is a big miss. But we have Ashwin, Washington Sundar and other all-rounders in the squad,” Sharath said.

Squad: Abhinav Mukund (C), Baba Indrajith (VC), M Vijay, M Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, MS Washington Sundar, Rahil S Shah, K Vignesh, R Ashwin, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, V Lakshman, R Rohith (WK) and Malolan Rangarajan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 03, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    22
    Zone A - Match 106
    FT
    42
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (42-22)
    Oct 03, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    15
    Live
    HT
    30
    Zone B - Match 107
    Oct 04, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Zone A - Match 108

    eigawards
    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 