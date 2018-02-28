R Ashwin named India A captain in Deodhar Trophy

Ashwin is one of the most prominent selections in Deodhar Trophy as most others are performers in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Express Archive) Ashwin is one of the most prominent selections in Deodhar Trophy as most others are performers in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Express Archive)

Out of favour in Indian team’s limited overs set-up, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin today got a lifeline as national selection committee named him captain of the India ‘A’ team for the Deodhar Trophy, scheduled to be held in Dharamsala from March 4-8.

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the India ‘B’ team while the third team in the tournament are Vijay Hazare Champions Karnataka led by Karun Nair.

Ashwin is one of the most prominent selections in Deodhar Trophy as most others are performers in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Among the victorious U-19 World Cup team, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been included in the India A side.

With finger spinners not in priority at the moment, Ashwin’s performance in the Deodhar Trophy will be keenly monitored even though chances of an ODI comeback at the moment is pretty remote.

The selectors also included speedsters Umesh Yadav, who didn’t get a single game during India’s tour of South Africa. Having dropped in the pecking order behind Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, Umesh will have a point to prove during the tournament. Mohammed Shami has also been included.

Meanwhile, the selectors also picked up Rest of India team which will take on Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur from March 14-18.

Karun Nair, despite his inconsistent form has been named the captain and the team also has young Shaw, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini among others.

However the two speedsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have not been picked. in any of the three squads.

India A: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rohit Rayudu.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, Kona Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmedra jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.

Rest of India: Karun Nair (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal,, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

