R Ashwin named ICC Player of the Year: How Twitterati lauded the feat

R Ashwin was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, while Virat Kohli was named as the captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 22, 2016 2:48 pm
R Ashwin was named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricketer of the Year, while Test skipper Virat Kohli was named as the captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year. Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC’s Test Team of the Year and was also named the Test Cricketer of the Year. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were named in the ODI team.

Ashwin became the third Indian player and 12th player overall to win the Garfield Sobers Trophy. The right-arm off-spinner played 12 Tests in the current calendar year and finished with 56 wickets and 597 runs. He also claimed 27 wickets in 19 T20s. Ashwin was also adjudged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, which has made him only the second India player after Rahul Dravid (2004) to bag the two coveted prizes in the same year.

He had finished 2015 as the number-one ranked Test bowler, a position he twice reclaimed in 2016. Virat Kohli, India Test skipper, was named as the captain of ICC ODI team of the year. However, Kohli was not named in the ICC Test team of the Year. Alongside Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were named in the ODI team of 2016.

Some weren’t happy to see Kohli not being included in the Test team of the year despite scoring 1215 runs in 2016 at an average of 75.93 with four centuries and two fifties. In the year, he also scored two double centuries.

Complete ICC Test team of 2016: David Warner, Alastair Cook (captain), Kane Williams, Joe Root, Adam Voges, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn. Steven Smith has been named as the 12th man.

