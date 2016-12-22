R Ashwin named ICC Player of the Year: How Twitterati lauded the feat

R Ashwin became the third Indian player to win the Garfield Sobers Trophy. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin became the third Indian player to win the Garfield Sobers Trophy. (Source: PTI)

R Ashwin was named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricketer of the Year, while Test skipper Virat Kohli was named as the captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year. Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC’s Test Team of the Year and was also named the Test Cricketer of the Year. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were named in the ODI team.

Ashwin became the third Indian player and 12th player overall to win the Garfield Sobers Trophy. The right-arm off-spinner played 12 Tests in the current calendar year and finished with 56 wickets and 597 runs. He also claimed 27 wickets in 19 T20s. Ashwin was also adjudged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, which has made him only the second India player after Rahul Dravid (2004) to bag the two coveted prizes in the same year.

He had finished 2015 as the number-one ranked Test bowler, a position he twice reclaimed in 2016. Virat Kohli, India Test skipper, was named as the captain of ICC ODI team of the year. However, Kohli was not named in the ICC Test team of the Year. Alongside Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were named in the ODI team of 2016.

A well deserved one @ashwinravi99. Congratulations on winning @ICC cricketer of the year! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 22 December 2016

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for winning the @ICC Cricketer of the Year Award. Proud of you and wish you many more such awards @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 22 December 2016

Many congratulations @ashwinravi99 for getting @ICC Cricketer of the year award. May this award inspires you to greater glory. @BCCI — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 22 December 2016

Some weren’t happy to see Kohli not being included in the Test team of the year despite scoring 1215 runs in 2016 at an average of 75.93 with four centuries and two fifties. In the year, he also scored two double centuries.

That Moment of Exasperation When You get to know that ICC Test team of the Year doesn’t feature Virat Kohli ! _|_ — iSalmanAficionado (@BeingIAshish) 22 December 2016

Virat Kohli scored 1215 runs in 2016 still not got place in ICC Test team. This is how people treat a general category student. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) 22 December 2016

It’s surprising that despite his load of runs Virat Kohli is not included in ICC Test team of the year.Aus Adam Voges is preferred over him. — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) 22 December 2016

4 English players and No Kohli in the ICC Test team of 2016, Give us Ashwin back and Kohli’s team can beat this team next week pic.twitter.com/tSycFt7A4d — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 22 December 2016

Maybe statistically Virat didn’t fit in any categories, But for the year he had, u could have come up with a new award !!😳 @ICC #ICCAwards — Ashritha. (@imashritha) 22 December 2016

With Cook as captain and Bairstow guaranteed to drop a few catches every game, I won’t bet on ICC’s test team if the year. — cricBC (@cricBC) 22 December 2016

Complete ICC Test team of 2016: David Warner, Alastair Cook (captain), Kane Williams, Joe Root, Adam Voges, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn. Steven Smith has been named as the 12th man.

