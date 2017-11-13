‘R Ashwin makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar,’ fans not amused with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ joke

R Ashwin will be part of India Test squad. R Ashwin will be part of India Test squad.

Cricket may not be popular in USA but three Indian cricketers managed to make it to one of the popular sitcoms of the country. ‘The Big Bang Theory’, a popular sitcom even in India, had a scene where it mentioned the names of three Indian cricketers R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The show, which focusses on lives of four scientists, including an Indian named Rajesh Koothrappali (played by Kunal Nayyar), received various queries about the particular scene where the three cricketers are mentioned.

The said scene appeared during the ongoing 11th season of the show, in which Howard Wolowitz (played by Simon Helberg) and Rajesh (played by Kunal Nayyar) are in a bar where the television is telecasting a cricket match.

At this point, Wolowitz asks Rajesh ““I don’t get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!”. But Rajesh explains a few things to him. “That’s Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”

While there is laughter in background, Wolowitz asks Rajesh to “save the syllables. “Wooah, wooah, wooah! Save syllables for the rest of us.”

Raj to Howard: That’s Ravichandran Ashwin, he’s amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar! 😂 Sathya Nadella’s favourite cricketer features in #BigBangTheory today. @ashwinravi99 taps into the US market & fast becoming a global commodity! #AalaporanThamizhanpic.twitter.com/3t0vkHLYN7 — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) 10 November 2017

Ashwin will be part of India’s Test squad that will play Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match series beginning November 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd