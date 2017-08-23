R Ashwin is still in our plans: India bowling coach Bharat Arun

R Ashwin will start his County stint with Worcestershire. R Ashwin will start his County stint with Worcestershire.

In a few days, R Ashwin will start his County stint with Worcestershire and the official word on his exclusion from the Indian ODI squad in Sri Lanka is that he’s“rested”. But with the recent emphasis on nurturing wrist spinners, there seems to be a question mark over Ashwin’s limited-overs future, especially on good pitches in overseas tours.

The Indian team bowling coach, Bharat Arun insisted that the off-spinner is in the scheme of ODI things. At the same time, however, he spoke about the team’s long-term plans. “… definitely yes. Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at. We would also like to give a lot of opportunities to other bowlers as well. And then we have a long-term plan in place. And then we will take a call accordingly,” Arun told reporters.

Ashwin has picked 116 wickets in 20 Tests at 25.06 over the last 13 months. During the same period he accounted for eight scalps in nine ODIs at 53.75. The off-spinner has had been in and out of the ODI team and even after hugely successful home Test season he was axed for India’s Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan. In the next three matches he took one wicket at an average of 167.00. Kedar Jadhav, the part-time offie bagged three wickets at 22.33.

