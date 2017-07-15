R Ashwin is a smart cricketer, says Muttiah Muralitharan

R Ashwin is India’s premier off-spinner. (Source: AP) R Ashwin is India’s premier off-spinner. (Source: AP)

Legendary Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has praised Indian off-spinner R Ashwin for his skills and stated that he is a smart and a talented bowler. Murali also expressed hope that Ashwin would continue to perform at the same level for a considerable period of time.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event Muralitharan said, “Ashwin has improved a lot in the recent past. He played really well in the recent matches. He has the experience and talent to showcase his skills in the upcoming ones. In fact, according to me, he is a smart cricketer. Looking forward to seeing his performance.”

Muralitharan also spoke on the Sri Lankan team’s performances and claimed that it was not up to the mark.

“I am happy that the present Sri Lankan team is absolutely new. But I can notice the team is slacking a bit in overall performance these days. They should solve all their problems themselves and build on the reputation of the team. The retirement of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and myself both from Test and ODI cricket has weakened the team but they need to move on,” he said.

Commenting on his role as a mentor of TNPL franchise VB Thiruvallur Veerans Murali said that he would love to guide the youngsters and added “I am happy to be a part of this wonderful team. All the players have got a great opportunity to showcase their skills in the upcoming league matches. Though I am not a full-fledged coach, I will surely guide them in the best possible manner.”

Meanwhile, after BCCI announced the return of Chennai Super Kings to the IPL, Muralitharan (who has been associated with the team before) said, “I have been associated with the team for quite a long time. But in the near future, if I again get an opportunity to work with CSK, I will enthusiastically do it.”

