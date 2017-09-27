R Ashwin expected to play Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy 2017-18 opener

R Ashwin is currently in England. (AP File Photo) R Ashwin is currently in England. (AP File Photo)

R Ashwin is expected to play Tamil Nadu’s opening game of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, a Cricbuzz report said. The Indian off-spinner is currently in England to play the County Championship but is expected to be available for the state’s opener against Andhra at Chepauk beginning October 6.

According to the report, an official of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expected Ashwin to play if he is available. He said that TNCA “are hopeful.”

“We are hopeful that he would play if he is available. He did play in the inaugural TNPL in 2016 immediately upon arriving from the West Indies tour. If he plays, then it will be a big boost for TN,” the TNCA official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The 31-year-old, who has played 90 First-Class games and 160 List A matches, is not part of the Indian ODI squad that is playing Australia in the ongoing limited overs series. If he is left out of the T20I squad as well, Ashwin will have a chance to play in Ranji. India’s next assignment begins only on October 22 when New Zealand visit for a three-match ODI and T20I series with same number of matches.

Ashwin was not part of Tamil Nadu’s squad last year but was included for their quart-final against Karnataka only to be ruled out later. However, he did captain the side in 2015-16 VIjay Hazare Trophy.

