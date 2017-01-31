R Ashwin gives the perfect reply to twitter troll

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the ongoing T20 series against England. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the ongoing T20 series against England. (Source: PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin has earned many plaudits recently for his bowling performances in the Test series against England and New Zealand. He also has been pretty useful as a lower end batsman, stabilising the Indian innings quite a few times. Recently though, he showed that he knew how to take things in his stride when he was asked to ‘watch and learn’ from Moeen Ali.

@ashwinravi99 are you watching @MoeenAli bowl, learn something as you are anyway not playing — Rajath (@skrajath) 29 January 2017

Ashwin provided the perfect answer later on.

@skrajath I tuned in after he finished his spell on purpose. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 29 January 2017

Moeen Ali was pretty economical in the second T20I against India. While he could pick up only one wicket other than causing the run out of Amit Mishra, he gave away only 20 runs in four overs he bowled at an economy rate of 5.00.

Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have developed into a formidable spin duo and are going to prove vital for India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. They have been rested for the ongoing T20 series that is set to come to a conclusion on Wednesday at Bengaluru.

India had earlier rested Jadeja and Ashwin for five-match ODI series they had played against New Zealand after the preceding Test series so as to keep them fresh for the England’s tour of India. Similarly the ongoing T20 series is preceding the one off Test match against Bangladesh and the Australia series.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd