R Ashwin drops to third on ICC Test rankings

There have been a lot of question-marks over leaving R Ashwin on the bench against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) There have been a lot of question-marks over leaving R Ashwin on the bench against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin has slipped to third on the ICC Rankings for Test bowlers on Wednesday. Ravindra Jadeja remains top of the rankings while Sri Lanka veteran Rangana Herath took Ashwin’s place at second spot. India have not played a Test match since the conclusion of the series against Australia in April 2017 and hence Ashwin’s rating points have been affected.

Herath, on the other hand, recently picked a 10-wicket haul in Sri Lanka’s standalone Test against Zimbabwe. This has helped him push down Ashwin and move within 32 points of Ravindra Jadeja. It has pretty much been a season for left-arm spinners with South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj also jumping 12 slots to reach 26th position. Maharaj’s upward movement in the rankings comes after his performance in South Africa’s schooling of England in the second Test.

Keshav Maharaj’s tally is now 543 points, the highest any South African spinner has reached since the country’s return to cricket in 1992. 39-year-old Herath has a tally of 384 wickets in 81 matches. He finished with a match haul of 11 for 249 in Colombo against Zimbabwe.

England’s James Anderson and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood are the highest ranked pacers in the list at fourth and fifth. Both haved 826 points each. Zimbabwe captain and leg-spinner Graeme Cremer’s nine wickets in Colombo have helped him gain 20 places to a career-best 53rd slot while Anderson’s seven wickets at Trent Bridge have pushed him up one place from fifth position.

Hashim Amla makes a return to the top 10 of the batsman’s Test rankings. Amla had scored 78 and 87 against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge. Zimbabwe batsman Craig Ervine’ (up 20 places to 40th) and Sikandar Raza (up 28 places to 48th) have attained career-best positions after knocking up centuries against Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka, player of the match Asela Gunaratne has gained 19 positions to reach a career-high rank of 79th after innings of 45 and 80 not out, which enabled a successful chase after being set a huge target of 388 runs for a win by Zimbabwe.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd