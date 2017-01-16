R Ashwin does an MS Dhoni, scores winning runs with a six: Watch Video

R Ashwin’s winning six was the only light in an other wise mediocre day for India’s premium spinner. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin’s winning six was the only light in an other wise mediocre day for India’s premium spinner. (Source: PTI)

For once, it was not MS Dhoni who hit that winning six to take India over the line. Instead, it was Ravichandran Ashwin. India’s early misgivings up the order were smoothed out by a stellar 200-run-partnership for the fifth wicket between Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. Both crossed the century mark but neither were available to take the final runs.

Instead it was Hardik Pandya and Ashwin who found themselves facing the final deliveries and taking those last runs that took India to the fourth highest successful run chase of all time. Needing seven off the last seven deliveries, Hardik Pandya smashed a six off the last ball of the 48th over. Ashwin was on strike to face the first ball of the 49th over and he decided not to waste anymore time in getting that one run.

That is how you finish things off. In style! #TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the series @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BAAtZemVtG — BCCI (@BCCI) 15 January 2017

While Pandya went for long off, Ashwin picked long on to nestle the ball. It was probably the only bright light in an otherwise mediocre day for India’s premium spinner. Ashwin was smashed all around the park in the eight overs that he bowled. He gave away 63 runs and couldn’t manage to claim a single English scalp.

