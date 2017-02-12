R Ashwin creates another record, becomes fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets

R Ashwin reached his 250th wicket by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. (Source: AP) R Ashwin reached his 250th wicket by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. (Source: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in his 45th Test match. By doing so, the Indian all-rounder surpassed Dennis Lillee’s record, where the former Australian right-arm fast had achieved the milestone in 48 matches.

Ashwin reached his 250th wicket by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the one-off Test match Hyderabad.

Team India will rely on Ashwin’s spin attack when they host Australia in a four-match Test series, that begins from February 25 in Pune.

Test wicket no.250, @ashwinravi99 now the fastest to the landmark, gets it in 45 Tests #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/H49xmZAl4s — BCCI (@BCCI) 12 February 2017

Ashwin has had an outstanding home season where he claimed 55 wickets in 8 Test matches in 2016 calendar year while the off-spinner claimed 17 wickets in India’s tour of West Indies.

His enormous form continued against England where he took 28 wickets in the five-match Test series while in the three matches he played against New Zealand, Ashwin claimed 27 wickets.

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan managed to take 250 wickets in 51 Tests, Pakistan’s Waqar Younis achieved the milestone against South Africa in his 51st match while India’s Anil Kumble claimed his 250th wicket in his 55th Test match against New Zealand.

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev had achieved the feat in his 65th match while off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did it in 61 matches.

Fastest to 250 Test wickets:

Ravichandran Ashwin(India) – 45 Tests

Dennis Lillee(Australia) – 48 Tests

Dale Steyn(South Africa)- 49 Test

Allan Donald(Australia)- 50 Tests

Waqar Younis(Pakistan) – 51 Tests

