Latest News

R Ashwin confirmed to play for Worcestershire in county cricket

R Ashwin is set to play his first county season after India's Test series against Sri Lanka as he was confirmed to play for Worcestershire. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will also head for England to play county cricket.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 14, 2017 11:58 am
r ashwin, india vs sri lanka, ashwin county, county cricket R Ashwin will play county cricket for the first time. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Four Indian players are set to feature in the county season after the Sri Lanka Test series is over. Off-spinner R Ashwin will lead the pack after he is confirmed to play for Worcestershire as he is rested for the limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka, an ESPNcricinfo report said on Monday.

Apart from Ashwin, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara are also confirmed to play the Championship. The fourth player is left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja but which team he will play for is yet to be confirmed. None of the four players are part of India’s squad for the ODI series and the one-off T20I match that was announced on Sunday.

Ishant will play for Warwickshire while Pujara will continue his stint with Nottinghamshire for whom he played before the Sri Lanka series and scored a century as well. Both Ashwin and Pujara can be playing against each other when Worcestershire play Nottinghamshire beginning September 5.

Worcestershire are looking for a promotion to the top division from the second division and Ashwin could be a big weapon for them. But if the Indian off-spinner is recalled for the home one-day international series against Australia scheduled for end September-early October, he may only end up play two games for them.

India are scheduled for long tour of England next year and this county stint could prove handy for the Indian players. India captain Virat Kohli had also said earlier that he “would love” to play county cricket. India had lost the previous Test series in England 3-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
27
Zone A - Match 27
FT
20
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (27-20)
Aug 15, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 28 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 28
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 